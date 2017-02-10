More than 40 pounds of heroin found in St. Matthews apartment

Neely was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A St. Matthews woman was arrested after being caught with several pounds of heroin.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Ashley Neely, 23, on Thursday.

Neely was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Robbery leads to shooting, suspect charged

+ Woman hit in head with object thrown into moving car dies

+ Man charged in death of homeless man

Police conducted a search warrant on Neely's St. Matthews apartment. During the search, a K-9 found heroin, cash, and a money counting machine in a bathroom closet.

During her arraignment, it was revealed that 47 pounds of heroin were found.

According to her arrest report, police also found a .38 caliber gun in her coat pocket.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.