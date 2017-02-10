More than 40 pounds of heroin found in St. Matthews apartment - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

More than 40 pounds of heroin found in St. Matthews apartment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A St. Matthews woman was arrested after being caught with several pounds of heroin. 

Louisville Metro Police arrested Ashley Neely, 23, on Thursday. 

Neely was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police conducted a search warrant on Neely's St. Matthews apartment. During the search, a K-9 found heroin, cash, and a money counting machine in a bathroom closet.

During her arraignment, it was revealed that 47 pounds of heroin were found. 

According to her arrest report, police also found a .38 caliber gun in her coat pocket. 

