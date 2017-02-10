White supremacist group's stickers found on UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stickers from a white supremacist group have been removed from University of Louisville's campus.

The stickers were found outside the Cultural Center, between the Stevenson and Humanities buildings, and inside the Floyd Garage elevator.

According to a Louisville Cardinal article, the stickers that support the Traditionalist Workers' Party began appearing on February 6th.

It is unknown who is responsible for the stickers.

The Traditionalist Workers' Party is known for anti-Semitic and white separatism rhetoric.

U of L leaders encourage students, staff, and faculty to report the stickers to ULPD.

"The safety of our students is always our first priority, but I do not think the flyers are indicators that students, faculty, and staff will be in harm’s way," Vice Provost for Diversity and International Affairs Mordean Taylor-Archer said.

