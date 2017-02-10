Performer injured during Kosair Shrine Circus

The circus runs through Sunday, Feb. 12 at Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A performer at the 92nd annual Kosair Shrine Circus suffered a broken ankle after she fell from a performance.

Shawn Warren, the assistant circus chairman says the aerial performer was involved in an act that took place in the second half of the show. The act required her to be suspended from a rope that is approximately 23 feet long.

The act is called the “aerial chiffon,” according to fellow performer Aurelia Kolacsar. Kolacsar was also in the performance that took place Thursday evening. At first, she said everything seemed to be going fine.

“The way she came down, it looked like she was coming down normal, just faster than normal,” Kolacsar said.

At around the halfway point of the rope, Kolacsar describes that “something happened” and caused her fellow performer to fall.

“Her foot slipped where she had it around the rope and she just flipped over and fell to the ground,” Warren described.

Warren says it is fortunate that the performer landed on her feet. She has a broken ankle, but did not suffer a head injury.

Kolacsar, who has been performing for her entire life says training will prepare you for most anything.

“You don’t train for a problem, you always train for success,” Kolacsar said. “When the problem does happen you kind of know how to pull your way out of it.”

She adds that she and the other performers were surprised but their showmanship urged them to continue on.

“Our circus family here is a little bit shaken up but you know the old term, ‘the show must go on’ it runs through our veins and blood,” Kolacsar said.

She also explained that often times when these accidents happen it’s difficult to find the exact cause. Kolacsar says the injured performer herself couldn’t say what exactly went wrong.

Kolacsar says the injured performer underwent surgery Friday morning and that they are anxiously waiting for her full recovery and return.

"We are receiving updates, and it appears the aerialist will make a full recovery," Kosair Shrine Circus Assistant Chairman Shawn Warren said. "There are no changes to the scheduled circus performances."

The circus runs through Sunday, Feb. 12 at Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

