Police: Valley High student attacks teacher, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Valley High School student has been charged with assault after attacking a teacher.

Rodirquez Lovelace, 19, was arrested Friday. Lovelace was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, and intimidating a participant in legal process.

Rodirquez entered a classroom, grabbed a female student's purse while she was holding it, and tried to yank it away. The teacher tried to get Lovelace to leave the room but Lovelace refused. Lovelace grabbed the teacher by his shirt and slammed him into the wall. The teacher tried to remove Lovelace from the classroom.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ More than 40 pounds of heroin found in apartment

+ White supremacist group's stickers found on UofL campus

+ Old Louisville apartment building damaged by fire

When the teacher grabbed the phone to call security, Lovelace grabbed the phone and slammed it into the wall, breaking it. The teacher was able to run into the hallway and get the attention of a resource teacher who called security. Lovelace attacked the teacher again before being subdued by several students, according to his arrest report. Lovelace threatened the teacher saying that he was going to get him after school and "wait till 2:20 gets here, I'll be waiting for you outside."

School security later took away Lovelace.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.