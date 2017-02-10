Neighborhood House provides homework help, dinner for kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are many proposals to take back our streets. Some feel an answer to reducing crime is getting children involved in an organization with structured activities and male role models. The Neighborhood House in the Portland area offers just that.



The Youth Development Director is Norman Martin, but the kids call him Uncle Norman. He oversees the after school program where students can come every day. They get help with homework, play with friends and can even eat dinner.



"You have to be an uncle, a brother, a granddaddy, that’s what we try to do anything they can relate to get their attention is what we strive for,” Martin said. "If we can get you in here three times a week we see drastic changes in your grades – not only your grades – but your conduct, your social skills."



Tyquan Starks, 13, has been coming to the Neighborhood House for three years, since his mother passed away.

MORE: Taking Back Your Streets

"I used to, not get in trouble a lot, but more than I do now. I've been acting a whole lot better. I've had a tremendous improvement,” Starks said.



Starks said his grades are now As and Bs. He likes coming to the Neighborhood House so much that he even comes to their Saturday Academy.



Martin knows how important community centers are because his single mother relied on them. She raised six boys in the Louisville housing project College Court.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android



"A lot of the crime comes from kids not being in structured activities so they create their own fun, unsupervised,” Martin said.



About 80 children take part in this program. The cost is minimal. If families can’t pay, their parents are given the option of volunteering at the Neighborhood House.



"Once we were here, it was like, I just felt at home,” Tonika Bacon, a mother to one of the children, said.



That's exactly what Uncle Norman wants.



If you would like to help support Neighborhood House their annual fundraiser, Race for Success, is scheduled to take place Feb. 23 at the Muhammad Ali Center.

For more information, click here.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.