Bardstown sexual assault suspect wanted in other states, pretended to be Family Ties actor

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man who police say has been impersonating a former star child actor to meet women has been arrested in Bardstown for an alleged sexual assault and is wanted by police in four other states for the same thing.

Nathan Loebe, 35, was taken into custody February 9. He is being held in the Nelson County Jail on a charge of rape. Bond has been set at $2.2 million.

The assault Loebe is accused of happened during the early morning hours of February 5 at a Bardstown apartment. The 40-year-old victim told police she had just become acquainted with Loebe.

The day after Loebe's arrest Bardstown police learned he was wanted for questioning by Louisville Metro and Tucson, AZ police for crimes in each city. Tucson police said they have been looking for Loebe since January in connection with nine sexual assaults and 40 open cases of stalking, harassment and making threats to women.

Loebe is also wanted by police for sexual assault cases in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

According to police, Loebe located some of his victims by using online dating sites. He also pretended that he was Brian Bonsall, an actor, who as a child, starred in the television series Family Ties.

Bonsall, who is currently touring Europe with a band, has posted public warnings about Loebe impersonating him. Bonsall's warnings stated that Loebe was using his name to meet women online and that Loebe has copied all of Bonsall's tattoos. He also said Loebe was violent and abusive.

In addition to the Nelson County charge, Loebe is being held for Arizona authorities.

