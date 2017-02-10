TUESDAY AT 11: Once counting her days, transplant recipient now counts blessings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "I shouldn’t be here," Lisa Russell said.

She was counting her days, but now she's counting her blessings.

Russell was diagnosed with heart failure. Months later she received a phone call.

"I thought they were teasing that they had a heart for me," she said.

Now, with a new heart and a new lease on life, Russell wants to say thanks.

Unable to find the words, she lets her new heartbeat do the talking.

Russell had the sound of her new heartbeat implanted inside a teddy bear, which will be a gift to the donor's family.

"When they hold the teddy bear, they'll know that that's their loved one's heart," she said.

