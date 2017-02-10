UofL football players volunteer at local soup kitchen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the University of Louisville's football team spent time giving back to the community.

On Friday morning, 20 players volunteered at Franciscan Kitchen.

The players served food to hundreds of people.

"It means, it does a lot, you know, we like to give back," said U of L linebacker Stacy Thomas. "Not a lot of people are fortunate to have the things that we have, so whenever we have a chance to give back. That's what we do."

The Franciscan Kitchen serves lunch daily to people in the community who are less fortunate.

