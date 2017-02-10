Skimmers stopped thanks to quick thinking Walmart employees

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Several law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, are crediting some quick thinking Walmart employees in Salem, Indiana for helping foil a major credit and debit card skimming ring operating in Indiana and Kentucky.



Police believe there is a team of people skimming card numbers. So far, two Cuban nationals are in custody after being arrested at the store, but police have surveillance of a third person and said there is a good chance others are involved.

The Walmart store helped solve a big case on Jan. 25 after managers had been made aware a group was using a large amount of stolen gift cards, but police said that wasn't their scheme.



"They would set up a skimmer at a gas station and at numerous other businesses," Salem assistant police chief Tim Miller said.



Miller said first numbers were stolen off debit cards with a skimming machine.



"Then, they would clone them to stolen gift cards," Miller said.

Salem shopper Cory Pike said, "It's crazy how they can do that!"

Police called the crime elaborate and said the suspects were using cards, returning items and then getting as much cash out as they could in amounts anywhere from $4,000 to $7,000 a day. Miller said it was happening from Salem to Henryville in Indiana and also in Kentucky, including a store at Louisville's Bashford Manor. In Salem, an employer quickly called police after seeing Greisis “Gracie” De La Paz Ochoa. Police said she was trying to use a card at one register as Miguel Martinez Gonzales was doing the same thing at another.

Pike said, "I'm glad they got caught so they won't be taking nobody else's money."



Police are still looking for another man caught on surveillance video who they believe was also involved. Indiana State Police were contacted and then the Secret Service was called, but Miller said the agency

was already aware of the situation.

"We've gotten a bunch of phone calls in the last week in reference to victims ranging from all over Indiana and Kentucky," Miller said.

Shopper Caren Schamel was also notified.

"I got a phone call from my bank telling me my card had been compromised," Schamel said.



Her bank representative told her they believed it to be the same skimming ring, luckily her card had not been used yet.



"I would recommend checking your accounts," Schamel warned. "If you can't do it daily, at least every other day."



Police agree.

The two suspects are being held at the Washington County, Indiana jail are facing several felony charges including theft and fraud.



