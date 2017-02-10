Man found dead in truck on Westport Rd. identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man found dead inside a pickup truck on Westport Road has been released, but questions remain as to how he died.

David R. Wilhoite, 52, of Frankfort, KY, was a passenger in the pickup truck found in the 9700 block of Westport Road around 1:10 p.m. February 9. The pickup bumped into an SUV that was in the turn lane for Hurstbourne Parkway.

During the early stages of the investigation, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said the death was due to a drug overdose. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the official cause and manner of Wilhoite's death are still to be determined and that final test results will not be completed for several weeks.

A second person in the truck was taken to a hospital for treatment.

