Clarksville Town Council moves to allow weapons in meetings

Some members of the Clarksville Town Council voted to allow weapons at their regular meetings. (Source: Town of Clarksville)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The members of the Clarksville Town Council are working to allow weapons at regular meetings.

The Clarksville Town Council voted to lift a ban that prevented weapons in the town hall's council chambers during regular meetings according to the News and Tribune.

The change "affords our citizens the ability to extend their personal protection by lawfully carrying a firearm from the council chamber to their parked vehicles in the town hall's parking lot," said Councilman A.D. Stonecipher, who sponsored the ordinance.

The council's vote was not unanimous so the council has to approve the change at another meeting.

The ban passed last year will also expire if a secured wall is built between the court and council chambers to separate the two.

