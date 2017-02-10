K-9 Conservation officer steals the show at photo shoot

Officer Knach and Kenobi are ready to go to work. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)

Kenobi has a lot of love for his human partner. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)

Kenobi showed Officer Knach a lot of puppy love during their photo shoot. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)

FORT WAYNE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Officer and his K-9 partner had their portraits taken, and produced some pretty adorable outtakes.

Conservation Officer Levi Knach, and his K-9 partner, Kenobi, shared lots of puppy love in their photo shoot.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SLIDESHOW: This week's adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

+ Performer injured during Kosair Shrine Circus

+ UofL football players volunteer at local soup kitchen

Officer Knach and Kenobi work in Indiana DNR Law District 2, which serves northeast Indiana.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.