K-9 Conservation officer steals the show at photo shoot

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Officer Knach and Kenobi serve northeast Indiana. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC) Officer Knach and Kenobi serve northeast Indiana. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)
Kenobi showed Officer Knach a lot of puppy love during their photo shoot. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC) Kenobi showed Officer Knach a lot of puppy love during their photo shoot. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)
Kisses from Kenobi. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC) Kisses from Kenobi. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)
Kenobi has a lot of love for his human partner. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC) Kenobi has a lot of love for his human partner. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)
Officer Knach and Kenobi are ready to go to work. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC) Officer Knach and Kenobi are ready to go to work. (Source: Ft. Wayne NBC)

FORT WAYNE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Officer and his K-9 partner had their portraits taken, and produced some pretty adorable outtakes.

Conservation Officer Levi Knach, and his K-9 partner, Kenobi, shared lots of puppy love in their photo shoot.

Officer Knach and Kenobi work in Indiana DNR Law District 2, which serves northeast Indiana.

