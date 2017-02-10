Holy Trinity hosts spirit day to support injured student

Holy Trinity Parish School hosted the day as a part of it's "Everybody Counts Week". (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Holy Trinity hosted Eagles for Eden Spirit Day for five-year-old Eden Hoelscher on Friday.

Hoelscher performed a backbend thirteen months ago, which hyper-extended her spine and left her paralyzed, according to a release from Kentucky One Health.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ White supremacist group's stickers found on UofL campus

+ More than 40 pounds of heroin found in St. Matthews apartment

+ KFC Yum! Center moves forward with refinancing

Hoelscher was determined to walk again, and her family moved to Louisville so she could undergo treatment at Frazier Rehab Institute. She attends therapy at Frazier five days a week, and recently took her first steps. But she still has a long road to full mobility.

She is currently in first grade at Holy Trinity, and the school hosted Eages for Eden Spirit Day, selling t-shirts for which the proceeds went to the Pediatric NeuroRecovery Program at Frazier Rehab Institute.

This event was part of the school’s “Everybody Counts Week,” a yearly event the school hosts.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.