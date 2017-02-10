LMPD: Hit-and-run driver who critically injured child turns herself in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who allegedly hit a 9-year-old girl with a vehicle then drove off turned herself in on Friday.

Jessica Westbrook, 31, turned herself into court eight days after the girl was hit in the 1000 block of East Broadway, according to Louisville Metro police.

Police said the child’s mother stopped in the median around 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 2 so her daughter could run across the road to a dance studio to pick up a pair of glasses she had left. When the girl went to cross the street she was hit by the vehicle.



A police escort was used to get the child to the hospital. Police said the girl suffered a serious brain injury and injuries to her legs. Her condition has not been updated since the crash.

Westbrook was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid with fatal or serious injury.

