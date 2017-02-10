VIDEO: Suspended players apologize, Pitino previews Miami game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After serving a one-game suspension for violating the team curfew after the Boston College game last week, University of Louisville center Mangok Mathiang and forward Deng Adel stepped before the media to apologize to UofL fans.

VIDEO: Watch Mathiang and Adel address media

Also Friday, coach Rick Pitino previewed his team's game against ACC rival Miami at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

VIDEO: Watch Pitino's UofL-Miami preview

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.