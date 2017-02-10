Bullitt County Sheriffs looking for missing teenage boy - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bullitt County Sheriffs looking for missing teenage boy

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeison Huerta are asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. (Source: BCSO) Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeison Huerta are asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. (Source: BCSO)
Jeison Huerta (Source: BCSO) Jeison Huerta (Source: BCSO)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities believe he may be in danger.

Jeison Huerta, 13, was last seen early Friday morning.

Huerta is a Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a turquoise undercoat and outer camo.

Deputies and rescue workers along with LMPD are currently searching for him in a wooded area off Wade Road in the Mt. Washington area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 543-1262

