Bullitt County Sheriffs looking for missing teenage boy

Suspended UofL players Mangok Mathiang and Deng Adel used coach Rick Pitino's weekly news conference to apologize to Cards fans for missing curfew last week.More >>
13-year-old Jeison Huerta was last seen early Friday morning.More >>
There are new developments in a lawsuit against the city of Charlestown. An order was filed by the Institute for Justice along with 50 neighbors in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, are crediting some quick thinking Walmart employees in Salem, Indiana for helping foil a major credit and debit card skimming ring operating in Indiana and Kentucky.More >>
The three votes against it came from Jefferson County, WAVE 3 News' William Joy reported.More >>
