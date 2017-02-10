UPDATE: Bullitt County teenager found - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bullitt County teenager found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: Jeison Huerta has been found. He was hiding in the woods.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office was asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities believed he may be in danger.

Jeison Huerta, 13, was last seen early Friday morning.

Huerta is a Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a turquoise undercoat and outer camo.

Deputies and rescue workers along with LMPD are currently searching for him in a wooded area off Wade Road in the Mt. Washington area.

