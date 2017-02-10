Puppy rescued from trashcan by Metro Parks worker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A puppy who was left for dead in a trashcan now has a new home thanks to a Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation worker.

According to Metro Parks, Tom West was emptying trashcans when he found the 6-week-old puppy buried in a trashcan.



The dog was suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and a fractured leg.

The veterinarian who treated the puppy said he would not have survived if West did not find him.



The dog had surgery Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.



He was adopted by a Parks and Recreation worker family member who named him Oscar, after Oscar the Grouch.



