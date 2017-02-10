Yarmuth, McConnell receive different greetings at SDF

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman John Yarmuth both arrived back in Louisville on the same flight Friday afternoon. But the Kentucky lawmakers got two very different receptions at the airport.

A small group of protesters happily greeted Congressman John Yarmuth as he stepped off the plane.



The protesters held signs saying "Ditch Mitch" and "Stand Up to Trump" but McConnell did not walk through the terminal to see them. Instead, he left in an SUV.

While at the airport, WAVE 3 News asked Yarmuth about Wednesday night's appeals court decision ruling against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban.

Yarmuth said, “From a philosophical perspective I agreed with that decision. Legally, I don't know whether it'll hold up in the Supreme Court or not, but I suspect that with only eight members, it'll be at least a 4-4 tie.”



Yarmuth said the ruling is a good thing whether it is upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court or if it forces the Trump administration to change the wording of the Executive Order.



