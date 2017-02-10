Bill would ban sex offenders from playgrounds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bill aimed to prevent sex offenders from stepping foot on a public playground without written permission passed in the Kentucky House.

House Bill 38, which passed by a vote of 91 to 3, would add playgrounds to a pre-existing law that covers schools.



State Representative Jeffrey Donahue's district includes Jefferson Memorial Forest.



Donahue asked the bill's sponsors how a 1,000 foot barrier would be applied to the 7,000 acre park.



Mercer County Rep. Kim King said, “There are public playgrounds within a park area and this would be a 1,000-foot barrier around the playground area.”



The bill would require offenders get permission forms from the school system or agency running the playground.

The bill will now move to the Senate.

