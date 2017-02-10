Superintendent decides against changes affecting special needs students

JCPS officials clarified their intentions at a meeting with parents on Wednesday night, asking for feedback and addressing questions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Changes will not be made to special needs classrooms at a Louisville school.

Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens decided against the changes at the Phoenix School of Discovery.

Hargens met with parents Wednesday night to discuss a possible restructure that would have moved students with moderate to severe disabilities to another school.



However, after reviewing the details Hargens decided to leave things the way they are.

