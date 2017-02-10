Mellow Mushroom closes Middletown location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mellow Mushroom has closed one of three Louisville locations.

The Middletown location on Blankenbaker Parkway closed for good on Feb. 7.



On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Mellow Mushroom thanked customers for their support over the last four years.

The pizza chain has two other locations in the Highlands and Saint Matthews.

