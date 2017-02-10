Man charged in father's death found incompetent to stand trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man accused of killing his father has been found incompetent to stand trial.



Darren Cave will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital instead of having a trial.



Darren Cave is accused of stomping Earl Cave to death at a Jeffersonville apartment complex in 2015.



Darren Cave's family says he has a long history of mental illness and has attempted suicide.



If Cave responds well to treatment he could be sent back to Clark County to face trial.

