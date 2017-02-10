Ballard, Eastern students hold green out in honor of Amzie Smith

A big rivalry game was held Friday night at Ballard High School, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the crowd. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big rivalry game was held Friday night at Ballard High School, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the crowd.

Students Ballard and Eastern High Schools swapped their usual blue or burgundy for green in honor of a Ballard student who recently lost her brave battle with cancer.



Ballard junior Amzie Smith passed away in January. Her journey inspired her classmates and countless others. That's why students organized the "green out."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle

+ Ballard HS junior with terminal cancer wins homecoming princess

+ Teen cancer patient joins Jackson for Card March



Ballard senior Catie Barber said, “Just to show the impact that she had on everyone and uplifting everyone's spirits and everyone being able to come together just to show out for her and wear green in her honor. It's really what she would have wanted.”



The shirts students wore had a quote from Amzie on the back that read "I want my legacy to be kindness…for people to be as happy as I've been blessed to be."

The Bruins won the game 66 to 32.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.