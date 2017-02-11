Crews respond to fatal crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level road

Crews respond to fatal crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level roa - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash on Interstate 264 near mile marker 13, close to Poplar Level Road. 

Two east bound lanes are blocked off, according to Trimarc. 

Crews responded at 3:22 a.m Sunday to a report of a crash. MetroSafe confirms the crash had at least one fatality. 

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated. 

