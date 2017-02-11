Woman dies in overnight crash on Watterson Expressway

A woman died in a crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman died early Saturday morning when her car crashed in the Watterson Expressway.

It happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 264 near Poplar Level Road.

The woman hit a concrete median and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD. She was the only person in the car.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman's identity has not been released. Police said she was in her 20s.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was involved.

