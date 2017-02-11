Coroner searching for clues in woman's death 20 years after body found

SOMERSET, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky coroner is making a plea to the community to help solve a 22-year-old cold case.

The case has been in the hands of three Pulaski County Coroners, and they have no clue who the woman is or what happened to her, WLEX reports.

More than two decades ago, campers found remains of an unidentified woman at a Pulaski County park while looking for a campsite in the woods.



The coroner at the time determined the remains had been there for at least a year, possibly even five. Her death was not natural, they said.



Coroner Clyde Strunk hopes that new DNA technology could finally crack this 22-year-old case.

"It's a long shot, but there has been some missing persons found this way, remains that has been identified this way," Strunk said.



The previous medical examiner made a composite of what she believes the woman looked like.



The Jane Doe is also in the Department of Justice's National Missing Person's Registry, also known as NamUs.



