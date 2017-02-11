MISSING: Abducted 5-month-old believed to be in Louisville

Parker Williams was abducted by his non-custodial mother on Wednesday, according to police. (Source: IMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indianapolis police are looking for an infant who was abducted and may now be in Louisville.

Parker Williams, 5 months old, was taken by his mother, Regina Williams, 37, on Wednesday, according IMPD.

Williams is believed to have brought the baby to Louisville, driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Indiana license plate WJY311.

Regina Williams does not have custody of Parker, who is now a ward of the state. She has an open warrant for child neglect.

Parker recently suffered a bilateral skull fracture and is considered to be in danger.

He is 24" and weighs 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. This release may be updated as more information becomes available.

