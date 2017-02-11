4 UofL defeats Miami, 71-66

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated Miami 71-66 in an exciting matchup Saturday afternoon.

Deng Adel had a big day with 18 points and five rebounds, in his first game back since serving a one-game suspension for violating curfew.

Donovan Mitchell continued to be a leader for the Cards, with 18 points and four assists.

A three from Mitchell tied the game at 53-53 with just six minutes left in the game.

Louisville took its first lead of the game at 5:18 in the second, and went on a 13-0 run down the stretch to extend the lead, the Hurricanes wouldn't recover.

Miami jumped out to an early 6-0 lead to start the game, Louisville's first points came from Adel, with a three from the corner over five minutes into the game.

Quentin Snider got the start, and his return from injury went very well. He finished with 13 points. A three-pointer from Snider was the exclamation point on the end of an exciting, come-from-behind win for the Cards.

Miami extended its lead to as many as 14 in the first half, 22-8. But the Cardinals cut the lead to seven at halftime.

Louisville's defense clamped down in the second half, forcing Miami into a five-minute scoring drought, which allowed Louisville to cut the lead to one with just over 10 minutes remaining, and it continued to hold strong to ensure the win for the Cards.

Former team captain Mangok Mathiang, also back from a one-game suspension for curfew violation, had seven points and eight rebounds.

This was Louisville's 19th-straight win against unranked opponent.

The Cards are now 20-5, 8-4 ACC

Louisville has a quick turnaround, they visit Syracuse on Monday.

