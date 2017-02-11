15 Kentucky defeats Alabama, 67-58

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Alabama 67-58 Saturday.

Isaiah Briscoe had a double-double for the Cats with 11 points,11 rebounds and four assists in a complete game effort for the Cats.

Malik Monk had 17 points. He was Kentucky's leading scorer.

Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari previewed the game against the Crimson Tide on Friday, and talked about being aggressive on offense.

"Let’s go right at them," Calipari said. "Let’s punch them in the mouth. Let’s shoot balls and forget about missing them; just shoot them and we’ll go rebound them."

That is exactly what Kentucky did, despite looking sluggish at times, Kentucky finished shooting 43.5% (27-62) from the field.

Kentucky out-rebounded Alabama 41-38, and had 14 points off turnovers.

Kentucky led 29-20 at the half, Alabama didn't score in the last 4:10 of the first half.

UK got in foul trouble early,and Bam Adebayo fouled out with just over six minutes left in the game, and the Wildcats up 10. At the time he fouled out, he was leading all scorers with 14 points.

Alabama got hot towards the end of the game, making five-straight field goals and cutting the lead to six with less than two minutes left, but UK held on.

Kentucky is now 20-5 on the season, 10-2 in the SEC.

The Wildcats move on to face Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday night.

