2 arrested in carjacking at Big Four Bridge

Police were looking for the carjacking suspects in the Park Hill neighborhood. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a carjacking that was reported at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Lincoln lot at the bridge at 2 p.m. when a person reported that two armed men stole their car.

Police later saw the car in the Park Hill neighborhood, near the intersection of South 18th and Hill Streets. The suspects got out and ran, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

A 19-year-old and a juvenile were caught after a foot chase and arrested.

No one was injured in the carjacking, police said.

