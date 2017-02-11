Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters gather in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People across the country are protesting,for and against the defunding of Planned Parenthood. The protests in Louisville on Saturday were peaceful, while both sides stood up for their cause.

“It's not just woman's reproductive rights we are defending today," Virginia Allen said. "We are supporting clinical care and STD testing and everything that they do,”

Allen helped organize the rally to stand for Planned Parenthood.

A recent call in the House of Representative to defund the organization is something Allen and the dozens who showed up today hope they can stop.

“Seeing how many people actually, genuinely, openly support Planned Parenthood, that alone might help shift their decision making process,” Hunter Correll said.

Correll attended the rally on Saturday, and says it is not enough to gather but encourages everyone to use their voting power to support the cause they stand with.

“Women are being treated like second-class citizens, which is reprehensible,” Correll said.

There were dozens in and out of the Stand for Planned Parenthood event and around noon there were two gentlemen who showed their opposition.

“I am pro-life and I am concerned that almost half a million dollars of our tax money goes to Planned Parenthood,” Frank Simon said.

Planned Parenthood receives federal funds, but it cannot be used for abortions by law. The organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services like birth control, STD tests and preventative screenings.

