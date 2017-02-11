Louisville fan storms court during Miami game

Protesters on both sides of the Planned Parenthood discussion gathered in Louisville on Saturday.More >>
Protesters on both sides of the Planned Parenthood discussion gathered in Louisville on Saturday.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Miami 71-66 in an exciting match up Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Miami 71-66 in an exciting match up Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police are a carjacking and robbery that was reported at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police are a carjacking and robbery that was reported at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Alabama 67-58 Saturday.More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Alabama 67-58 Saturday.More >>
Indianapolis police are looking for an infant who was abducted and may now be in Louisville.More >>
Indianapolis police are looking for an infant who was abducted and may now be in Louisville.More >>