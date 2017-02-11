Louisville fan storms court during Miami game

Randall Bolton was detained and is now facing several charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville fan got an unwanted birthday present on Saturday, criminal charges.

Randall Bolton stormed the court during a television timeout at Louisville's game against Miami.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ #4 UofL defeats Miami, 71-66

+ #15 Kentucky defeats Alabama, 67-58

+ MISSING: Abducted 5-month-old believed to be in Louisville

Bolton ran onto the court, entered the Miami huddle, and made contact with a Ladybird dancer before being detained by Yum! Center security and LMPD.

He's been charged with Assault 4, Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threatening and Trespass.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.