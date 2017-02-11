Iroquois High School gets demonstration of interior mapping system

Experts say the technology has the potential to save lives. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New technology was showcased at Iroquois High School that could possible save lives.

Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Tony Lindauer, the UAW, Pictometry and JCPS partnered for the run-through of the 3D internal navigation system called Capture 360.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters gather in Louisville

+ 2 arrested in carjacking at Big Four Bridge

+ MISSING: Abducted 5-month-old believed to be in Louisville

“This important technology will teach us how to be better planners in emergency situations, such as active shooters, hostage situations and fires, to name a few," Lindauer said. "Critical 360 creates unparalleled indoor mapping intelligence that will ultimately save lives and reduce risks by allowing rapid access and safe navigation within schools and buildings.”

Iroquois is the pilot site for Capture 360, JCPS is considering using the device at other schools.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.