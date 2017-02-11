Big Four Bridge carjacking stuns park goers

Shock was the clear reaction from people enjoying their Saturday afternoon at Waterfront Park as WAVE 3 explained there had been a carjacking in one of the parking lots. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shock was the clear reaction from people enjoying their Saturday afternoon at Waterfront Park as WAVE 3 explained there had been a carjacking in one of the parking lots.

“Are you serious?” Shaniece Porter said. “Wow. That's awful.”

“I play a lot of video games, but I wouldn't want to live the grand theft auto experience,” Tim Jennette said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville fan storms court during Miami game

+ 2 arrested in carjacking at Big Four Bridge

+ Iroquois High School gets demonstration of interior mapping system

“Oh yeah I'm very surprised,” Stephan Carpenter said.

Just before 2 p.m. an 18-year-old and a juvenile approached two people as they were getting into a car in the Lincoln parking lot.

The 18-year-old, Terry Whitehead, pulled a gun from his waistband. As he took it out, it fired, hitting a window on the driver's side. It missed the victims inside.

Whitehead and the juvenile jumped in the car and took off. They dumped the vehicle in the Park Hill neighborhood near the intersections of South 18th and Hill Streets.

When police found the suspects, they took off again, this time on foot. However, they were arrested after a foot chase.

“We did have an incident with the gangs and the teenagers about a few years ago, but since then this is the only time I can think of something happening,” Porter said.

Since the incident Porter referred to, police presence has increased at Waterfront park.

“We always have police on each end of the bridge and one that goes across,” Carpenter said.

The security has allowed park goers like Jennette and his family to feel secure, despite the Saturday's incident. They parked their vehicle in the same lot as the carjacking.

“You just have to be aware of your surroundings and just keep an eye on the situation,” Jennette said. “Always be alert. You can trust yourself, but you really can't trust other people.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.