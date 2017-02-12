Police officer rushed to hospital after reported break-in

A police spokesperson is on the way to the scene. (Source: Miles Jackson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police officer has been transported to the hospital after responding to a reported break-in, Metrosafe confirms.

The break-in was in South Louisville, in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

It was called in around 10:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson is expected to speak at the scene shortly.

