UPDATE: LMPD officer being treated for gun shot wound, chest injury in officer involved shooting

A police spokesperson is on the way to the scene. (Source: Miles Jackson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police officer is recovering after being shot in the hand and being hit in the chest while responding to a report of a break in, LMPD chief Steve Conrad Confirms.

The break-in was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in South Louisville, in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

LMPD 4th Division officers responded to the scene. Once on scene, additional officers were called out to help. Officers were told that there was a report of someone in the house. When officers entered to search the home, a man in his 20's was on the second floor, Conrad said. That man hit an officer in the chest, prompting the officer to fire upon the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Iroquois High School gets demonstration of interior mapping system

+ Louisville fan storms court during Miami game

+ Big Four Bridge carjacking stuns park goers

The officer that was injured also sustained a gun shot wound to the hand, among his chest injury. He is currently at University Hospital recovering.

LMPD is expected to release more details and the body camera footage at a press conference scheduled for Monday. A time for that conference has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.