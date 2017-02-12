Woman killed in crash on Watterson Expressway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who died in a crash on the Watterson Expressway early Saturday morning has been identified.

Callie Campbell, 24, died from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

Campbell's car crashed into a median near the Poplar Level Road exit at about 3:20 a.m., police said on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Campbell on Monday.

LMPD is still investigating to determine what caused the crash.

