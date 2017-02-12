Police investigating homicide in Germantown

Police are investigating a death at a home on East St. Catherine St. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a death in the Germantown neighborhood.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of East St. Catherine Street at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a person down.

That scene has since become a homicide investigation, according to LMPD.

Neighbors called police when they suspected something was wrong at the home, an LMPD spokesperson said.

Investigators plan to search the home when a warrant is issued.

Police have not said how the victim died, but foul play is suspected.

The victim's name has not been released.

