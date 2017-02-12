89 Million Flowers Flow Through UPS’s Global Logistics Network

Millions of flowers are expected to be delivered this Valentine's Day. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many of you may order flowers through a quick phone call or click of a button. There's a major operation that goes down to make sure Cupid spreads the love in time for Valentine's Day.

To get flowers, sweets, and gifts to consumers and businesses by Feb. 14th it takes a global logistics network helping Cupid. This year, it's estimated that UPS will deliver more than 89 million flowers. That's enough to fill 64 767 Boeing cargo aircraft!

According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers are projected to spend $2 billion on flowers and more than $18 billion on Valentine's Day gifts.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Local restaurants announce Valentine's Day specials

+ Office romances hit a 10-year high

UPS said many of the tropical flowers and roses originate in Latin America, primarily Colombia and Ecuador. More than 90% of the imported flowers will travel through Miami International Airport. The flowers stay fresh in a refrigerated warehouse about the size of five basketball courts located in the UPS Air Cargo facility in Miami.

Procrastinators can ship as late as Monday, Feb. 13 using UPS Next Day Air to have gifts arrive on Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.