Louisville gospel singers, songwriters nominated for Grammy award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two gospel singer/songwriters from Louisville are nominated for a Grammy Award this year.

Jason Clayborn and Gabriel Hatcher are co-writers for the song, Better, which is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

The song is sung by Hezekiah Walker and is featured on his latest album, Azusa 2: The Next Generation.

Louisville native Bryson Tiller is also nominated for a Grammy in the Best R&B Song category for his song, Exchange.

