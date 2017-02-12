Louisville gospel singers, songwriters nominated for Grammy award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two gospel singer/songwriters from Louisville are nominated for a Grammy Award this year.
Jason Clayborn and Gabriel Hatcher are co-writers for the song, Better, which is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song.
The song is sung by Hezekiah Walker and is featured on his latest album, Azusa 2: The Next Generation.
Louisville native Bryson Tiller is also nominated for a Grammy in the Best R&B Song category for his song, Exchange.
