1 person shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

A person was shot to death in the area of North 38th and Jewell AVe. on Sunday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of North 39th Street and Jewell Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was found shot to death at that location, a black male in his 20's, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LMPD.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police investigating homicide in Germantown

+ Officer injured, suspect dead in shooting in South Louisville

+ Louisville fan storms court during Miami game

There is no word on any suspects or arrests at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.