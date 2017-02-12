A neighbor describes the moments before an officer was shot and a man killed

Neighbors say vacant homes like the one where the officer-involved shooting happened make her feel even less safe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspected burglar was shot dead by police, and an officer was left with a gunshot wound to the hand on Saturday night. Neighbors in South Louisville say they are not surprised.

Late Saturday a report of a burglary on Oleanda Avenue turned into a police shooting.

“They were not here very long, then the gunshots came and you heard the one cop coming by and hollering I am hit I am hit,” a man who lives near the attempted burglary said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 person shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

+ Police investigating homicide in Germantown

+ Officer injured, suspect dead in shooting in South Louisville

The man did not want to give his name but has lived on the block just east of Taylor Boulevard for about six years.

“You hear gunshots around here quiet often, this neighborhood has gotten pretty bad,” the man said.

Police lights lit up Oleanda Avenue from late Saturday until early Sunday morning.

The man was home on Saturday night and heard some commotion before police were called to his block.

“First we heard the people on the other side of that house were arguing back and forth with who ever was in that house,” the man said.

Boarded doors and broken windows are signs that no one lives where the attempted burglary was reported.

Neighbors called police and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says officers entered the home to search for the suspect and found him on the second floor.

“He came at one of the officers, struck that officer in the chest regions," Conrad said. "Officers returned fire at the suspect, “

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene. An officer sustained an injury to his chest and a gunshot wound to his hand.

“It's not safe I just try to keep my doors locked all the time I don't come out certain times of the day,” Sarah Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe lives down the street from where it happened, and says vacant homes like the one where the officer-involved shooting happened make her feel even less safe.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.