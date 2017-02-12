UK basketball players involved in car accident Sunday

LEXINGTON, KY - Kentucky basketball players De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were passengers in a car accident that took place Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened on Nicholasville Road around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, LEX18 is reporting.
One person was sent to the hospital as a result of the accident, but neither player was hurt.
The players were reportedly on their way to campus for a meeting. Since neither player was driving, they got another ride so they weren't late to the meeting.
Police later went to the Joe Craft Center to meet with Fox and Adebayo.
The condition of the person in the hospital is unknown.
