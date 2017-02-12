Man shot, killed by LMPD in South Louisville identified

A man was shot and killed by police at a home on Oleanda Ave. on Saturday. (Source: Miles Jackson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot and killed by police in South Louisville on Saturday has been identified.

William A. Young, Jr., 32, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Oleanda Avenue at 11:34 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

Young was shot during a confrontation with LMPD officers while they were responding to a call of a break-in at the home.

The Coroner's office said Young was homeless.

An officer in the incident received a gunshot wound to the hand. He was treated at University of Louisville Hospital and it expected to be okay.

