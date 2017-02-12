Appalatin gearing up for Cornbread & Tortillas festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Folk-Latin fusion group Appalatin is hosting a cultural festival in August to benefit Fund for the Arts.

Cornbread & Tortillas will take place at the Americana Community Center in South Louisville on August 12, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The purpose of the festival is to bring people from different cultures together and celebrate diversity.

>> VIDEO: Appalatin performs on Sounds of the City

Appalatin is comprised of six people, some from Eastern Kentucky and others from Latin America. The group's music is a mix of styles from both areas.

Cornbread & Tortillas is part of the Arts Match for Access program, which is a crowd funding platform that raises money for non-profit organizations and projects. Every dollar that is donated is being matched by the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.

