Inmate escapes from Lexington prison

A suspected burglar was shot dead by police, and an officer was left with a gunshot wound to the hand on Saturday night. Neighbors in South Louisville say they are not surprised.More >>
A suspected burglar was shot dead by police, and an officer was left with a gunshot wound to the hand on Saturday night. Neighbors in South Louisville say they are not surprised.More >>
An inmate at Blackburn Correctional Complex walked away from the prison Sunday just before 5:00 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.More >>
An inmate at Blackburn Correctional Complex walked away from the prison Sunday just before 5:00 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.More >>
Folk-Latin fusion group Appalatin is hosting a cultural festival in August to benefit Fund for the Arts.More >>
Folk-Latin fusion group Appalatin is hosting a cultural festival in August to benefit Fund for the Arts.More >>
The man who was shot and killed by police in South Louisville on Saturday has been identified.More >>
The man who was shot and killed by police in South Louisville on Saturday has been identified.More >>
Kentucky basketball players De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were passengers in a car accident that took place Sunday afternoon.More >>
Kentucky basketball players De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were passengers in a car accident that took place Sunday afternoon.More >>