Inmate escapes from Lexington prison

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at Blackburn Correctional Complex walked away from the prison Sunday just before 5:00 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Shawn Hale was serving a 22-year sentence for convictions out of Jefferson County for two counts of first-degree Robbery.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot, killed by LMPD in South Louisville identified

+ 1 person shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

+ A neighbor describes the moments before an officer was shot and a man killed

Hale is described as a 35-year-old white male, 5'8", 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He would've been eligible for parole in June of 2018.

Anyone with any information concerning Hale is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (502) 227-2221 or the Lexington Division of Police at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.