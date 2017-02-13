Person shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported in the 1600 block of William E. Summers III Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Officials say water will continue to flow over an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so.More >>
A suspected burglar was shot dead by police, and an officer was left with a gunshot wound to the hand on Saturday night. Neighbors in South Louisville say they are not surprised.More >>
An inmate at Blackburn Correctional Complex walked away from the prison Sunday just before 5:00 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.More >>
