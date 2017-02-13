Person shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported in the 1600 block of William E. Summers III Avenue about 6:20 a.m. Monday.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the victim or the status of the gunman.

