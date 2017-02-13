Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Feb. 2 shooting death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the Feb. 2 shooting death of a 20-year-old Louisville man.

Arik Brooks, also 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Quarte Atkinson. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene where he was shot multiple times near the intersection of 11th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Brooks was taken into custody Sunday.

Bond is set at $500,000.

