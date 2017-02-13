February 10, 2017

Fund for the Arts

Thanks to the support of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, Fund for the Arts has launched the ArtsMatch initiative and are fundraising for nine new arts-based projects serving new, diverse, and underserved audiences through the end of February. Please see www.fundforthearts.org/artsmatch for more information.

Mr. G's Kettle Corn

Mr. G's Ketlle Corn offers local Kentucky Proud Kettle Corn directly from a Kentucky Farm. They started in the spring of 2011 popping at a local farmers market. Within three years they were popping kettle corn at 4 farmers markets, countless festivals and the State Fair. Order online at MrGsKettleCorn.com and they can ship anywhere in the country. Also, available at Kroger, Lucky's Market, Paul's Fruit Market and Garden Gate Fruit Market at 2211 Breckenridge Lane.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.